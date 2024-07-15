Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

FIW stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $103.28. 16,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

