Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,561,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,961,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,900 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after buying an additional 629,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,009,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,216. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

