Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.30. 14,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,262. The company has a market cap of $776.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

