Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $442,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 839.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.01. 573,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,736. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $347.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

