Atomi Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 379.1% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $11,411,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $2,468,879.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,157,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,032,750 shares of company stock worth $959,881,905. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,771,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.37. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

