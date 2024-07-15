Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,462. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.83 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

