Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,890. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

