Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.78. 6,075,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,080,413. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.08. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.