Atomi Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBRE. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 410,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,213 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average is $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

