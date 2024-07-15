Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,570,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 76,580,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 24.6 %

NASDAQ:AUR traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $4.61. 22,190,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,007. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. Aurora Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.81.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

