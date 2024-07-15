Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Avidbank Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of AVBH opened at $19.50 on Friday. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $152.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69.
Avidbank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avidbank
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.