AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Down 21.2% in June

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 174,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,881. AVITA Medical has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $254.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.54.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $3,874,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AVITA Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

