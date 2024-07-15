Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Short Interest Down 9.8% in June

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 707,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned about 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.
Ayro Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:AYRO traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.89. 96,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,725. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.26. Ayro has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
