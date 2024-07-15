Bank of America (BAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAC stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $325.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

