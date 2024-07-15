Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bank7 Stock Performance

BSVN stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $344.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $69,112.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 39.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

