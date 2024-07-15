Barclays Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $168.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $176.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DHI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average is $147.85. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $7,599,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.