BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 137 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.4% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $563.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.78. The company has a market cap of $485.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $566.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

