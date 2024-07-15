BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,574,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,402,000 after buying an additional 742,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $50.44. 3,952,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,949. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.