BCGM Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,246 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 959,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $1,525,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 712,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 149,587 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 164,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 122,260 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

SBSW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

