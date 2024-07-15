BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 58,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 107.1% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,910,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,091,000 after buying an additional 1,505,233 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

