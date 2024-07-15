BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.75.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $4.41 on Monday, hitting $147.76. The stock had a trading volume of 287,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,286. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $225.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock worth $1,056,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.