Benchmark Raises ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $80.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered ATI from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

NYSE:ATI opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. ATI has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ATI will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ATI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in ATI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ATI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

