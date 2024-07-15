Bernard Coulie Sells 38,710 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 38,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $447,487.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,047,000 after buying an additional 658,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,377,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after buying an additional 464,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,478,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,827,000 after buying an additional 412,486 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,097,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after buying an additional 400,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,301,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.