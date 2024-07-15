Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Update

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 346,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIOX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,465,000. One Degree Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $700.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,122.00 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

