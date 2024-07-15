Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Update

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 11,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 28.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Biomea Fusion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial cut Biomea Fusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Biomea Fusion from $90.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Biomea Fusion Stock Up 6.7 %

Biomea Fusion stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.29. 693,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $190.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.53.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

