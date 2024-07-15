Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Bit Digital stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $313.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

