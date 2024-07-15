Bittensor (TAO) Trading Up 29.3% Over Last Week

Bittensor (TAO) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for about $296.06 or 0.00466793 BTC on exchanges. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and $57.66 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bittensor has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,078,936 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,076,083. The last known price of Bittensor is 284.19248861 USD and is up 8.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $44,011,042.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

