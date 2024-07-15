BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Reaches $802.05 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $802.05 million and $15.12 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000082 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $14,158,302.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

