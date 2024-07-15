Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackboxstocks news, CEO Gust Kepler bought 25,000 shares of Blackboxstocks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackboxstocks Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,708. Blackboxstocks has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 48.30% and a negative net margin of 125.31%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

