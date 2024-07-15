BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 29,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 579,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,190. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

