BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.50

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 647065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
