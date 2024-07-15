BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.50

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 647065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

