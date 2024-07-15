Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.1 %

Blackstone stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,576. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

