Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$114.00 at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$92.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. Citigroup upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$99.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.60.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$96.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$39.87 and a 52-week high of C$96.64.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total transaction of C$4,273,941.42. Also, Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58. Insiders sold a total of 83,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,979 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.