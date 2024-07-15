Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance
Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,474. The company has a market capitalization of $143.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.94. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.63.
Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.85 million for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
