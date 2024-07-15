Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,250.0 days.
Brenntag Trading Up 1.3 %
BNTGF traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.
Brenntag Company Profile
