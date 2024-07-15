Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 15th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,250.0 days.

Brenntag Trading Up 1.3 %

BNTGF traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $69.94. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 381. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

