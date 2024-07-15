Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the June 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BLIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,654. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.