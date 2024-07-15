Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 1-Year High at $119.99

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.64, with a volume of 174505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,710. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,363,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

