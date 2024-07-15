Broadcom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 135,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 93% compared to the average daily volume of 70,474 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.55. 12,205,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,271,684. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $161.00 to $173.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.64.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $6,225,987,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,825,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,386,425,000 after buying an additional 170,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

