Brokerages Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target at $25.60

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
ATNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Report on ATNM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.24.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.