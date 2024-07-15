Brokerages Set Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Target Price at $21.25

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after buying an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.