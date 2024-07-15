Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $30.60

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WesBanco

WesBanco Trading Up 0.1 %

WSBC stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,019,000 after acquiring an additional 71,928 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,681,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,134,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in WesBanco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after acquiring an additional 48,304 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $8,620,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.