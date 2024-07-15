Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BN. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $46.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $46.14.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $101,800,000. Eldred Rock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,104,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.