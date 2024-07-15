Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.31.
Brunswick Stock Up 1.6 %
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brunswick
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 249.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
