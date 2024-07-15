Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA) Short Interest Update

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd (NASDAQ:BUJA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Stock Performance

BUJA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Get Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 in the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1

Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Ltd operates a blank check company that intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bukit Jalil Global Acquisition 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.