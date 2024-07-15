Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Short Interest Update

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $63.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $64.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,219,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,319,000 after acquiring an additional 947,115 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after purchasing an additional 203,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $47,771,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

