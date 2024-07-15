Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Down 12.6% in June

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5,022.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 59,313 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,689. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

