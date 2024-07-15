Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Calbee Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CLBEY remained flat at C$4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26.
About Calbee
