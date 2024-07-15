Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 21.1% in June

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLBEY remained flat at C$4.94 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.26.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

