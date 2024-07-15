Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,280.00

Shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($29.20) and last traded at GBX 2,255 ($28.88), with a volume of 7851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,221 ($28.45).

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,176.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,136.32. The company has a market capitalization of £470.39 million, a P/E ratio of 463.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.44.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

