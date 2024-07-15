Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 254,203 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

