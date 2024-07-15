Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$14.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

TSE CS opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.45.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$336,484.32. Insiders sold a total of 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

